11 Sept 2020
“We take our responsibilities to the veterinary profession very seriously and this is an opportunity for CVS Equine to contribute meaningfully to the future of the veterinary profession” – CVS.
The University of Bristol Veterinary School has announced a new education partnership with CVS following the closure of its Langford Vets Equine Hospital.
Starting this autumn, final-year undergraduate veterinary students get a structured clinical rotation placement in a number of commercial equine clinics operated by CVS.
The new model will allow vet students to access a wide equine caseload in the learning environment of busy clinical practices as part of the vet school’s accredited teaching programme.
Bristol already has educational partnerships with Bridgwater and Taunton College, PDSA, RSPCA, Bristol Zoo and others who provide clinical training experience for its vet students.
In addition to these extramural rotations in CVS clinics, all final-year undergraduate students will also rotate through the vet school’s own first opinion practice and charity equine partner – World Horse Welfare.
Richard Hammond, head of Bristol Veterinary School, said: “I am very pleased we have added CVS as a key educational partner to the school, and, through this, our equine clinical training.
“I am confident this model allows our students to see a wider range of cases in a practical clinic situation. This evolution of the programme responds to the call from the profession to retain clinical training in referral-level environments, but increase the emphasis on educating our undergraduates to the highest standard in a primary care setting.”
James Cahill, group business development director at CVS, said: “We are delighted with the opportunity to partner with the University of Bristol and give its veterinary students the opportunity to learn from our expert, experienced and highly qualified equine practitioners across the United Kingdom.
“We take our responsibilities to the veterinary profession very seriously and this is an opportunity for CVS Equine to contribute meaningfully to the future of the veterinary profession.”