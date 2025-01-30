30 Jan
Ian Jennings from Rowe Referrals in Bristol becomes first vet recognised by the RCVS as an advanced practitioner in veterinary neurology.
Ian Jennings, who works at Rowe Referrals in Bristol, has been awarded the newly established designation following an 18-month application process which acknowledged his 7 years of experience in neurology, neuropathology and neurosurgery.
Dr Jennings already holds AVP status in diagnostic imaging and has a keen interest in the use of MRIs to treat spine and brain problems in pets.
He said: “Personally, this achievement is incredibly rewarding, but I also see it as an important step for veterinary neurology in the UK. It’s a fast-growing field with an increasing need for expert treatment and care so it’s exciting to see it recognised at this level.”
Kirsten McLeod, referrals operations director at IVC Evidensia, described Dr Jennings’ accomplishment as a “testament to his dedication and passion for advancing veterinary science within neurology”.
She added: “We are incredibly proud to see a member of the IVC Evidensia team be recognised as the first to achieve this qualification and continue to raise the bar in veterinary care and treatment standards.”