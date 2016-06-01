“I found the conference both stimulating and reassuring – in many sessions we witnessed US vets discussing the actions they planned to take to address business issues we have already faced and tackled here in the UK, while in others, I gained an understanding of trends and behaviours still to unravel over here. It’s always useful to put yourself in a different environment to see our profession from a different angle – there was so much of value in the NAVC Conference programme this year that I’m definitely going to try to go back again. My favourite toy was undoubtedly the hyperbaric chamber – maybe because it is full of hot air too?