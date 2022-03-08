8 Mar
“The flexibility and concern for staff welfare, along with creating a real work-life balance, has really helped me gain a greater balance between family life and work” – Vicky Fraser.
A veterinary nurse turned vet surgeon is marking International Women’s Day (8 March) by sharing an insight into her life as a working mother and clinical director.
After qualifying as an RVN, Vicky Fraser went on to complete a veterinary degree with the University of Liverpool, graduating in 2009, and now works at the Wirral-based Broadway Veterinary Surgery, which has three practices.
Dr Fraser took up her role at Broadway in 2021, juggling the responsibilities of overseeing the busy practices while being a mother and wife – crediting Broadway’s “open and accepting” attitude to different working patterns.
She said: “Broadway is a great place to work. We are a fantastic team who love to have fun and support each other through the busy days.
“The practice is also really open and accepting to different working patterns. They don’t just demand the standard 40 hours per week. Twice a week, I’m able to finish work at 3pm to give me the opportunity to pick up my son from school. I also start work at 9:45am on one day a week, which allows me to drop my son off at school.
“The flexibility and concern for staff welfare, along with creating a real work-life balance, has really helped me gain a greater balance between family life and work. As a working mother, this is an incredible benefit, and also means I’m more productive at work and happy at home.”
Dr Fraser’s role is the latest in a wide-ranging career in the veterinary industry. She said she is enjoying leading a dedicated team in a management position, and one of her aims is to get all three Broadway practices operating at full capacity while also further developing her skills and those of her team.
Dr Fraser said: “My position as clinical director at Broadway allows me to continue working in practice as a vet treating patients. In addition to this, I have a management and leadership role, which allows me to continue to improve and drive the standards of care, professionalism and service at Broadway, which is something I’m extremely passionate about.
“I’m really keen to get all of our practices back to operating at full capacity, while I also plan to continue to develop my own veterinary skills and intend to complete an Advanced Veterinary Practitioner Certificate in Small Animal Medicine.”