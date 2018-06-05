5 Jun 2018
Association’s free online CPD resource has more than 300 subjects available following addition of dentistry, exotics and surgery.
The BSAVA free online CPD bank is is home to more than 300 separate resources of information for veterinary professionals.
Dentistry, exotics and surgery are the latest trio of topics to be added to the BSAVA’s free online CPD bank.
The subjects, which have been matched directly to the RCVS professional development phase competences, will sit alongside the emergency and critical care (ECC) pages of the resource.
Dental subject areas include diagnosis, radiography and surgery, while exotic topics include birds, small mammals and reptiles.
Those seeking information on the subject of surgery will find a host of topics, including anaesthesia, perioperative planning, abdominal surgery, ECC/trauma and post-surgical care.
Members can pick and choose the most appropriate content for their professional development in multiple formats to suit a range of learning preferences, including short ”how to” videos, webinars written by and featuring veterinary specialists, podcasts, documents, interactive PDFs, and web links, the organisation said.
BSAVA president Phil Lhermette said: “This fantastic resource is free to all our members, with some sections open to non-members – especially employers – and is growing all the time, providing great support for the whole profession at every career stage.
”The content is reviewed by a committee, who are helping expand the mentor and employer pages for practices supporting new graduates, which will be added to the site next.”
For more information, visit the BSAVA website.