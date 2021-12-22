22 Dec 2021
The three-day hybrid event will be held in Manchester from 24 to 26 March and will offer a range of innovative content, including interactive sessions and dramatic performances.
BSAVA Congress 2022 is moving to the Manchester Central venue in March. Image: © SakhanPhotography / Adobe Stock
The BSAVA has announced the contents of its 2022 congress programme, which includes debates, discussions, dramas, interactive sessions and short-format lectures.
Due to be hosted at the Manchester Central venue from 24 to 26 March, the event will be moving away from long-form talks to more interactive formats, including dramatic performances recreating the day in the life of a vet.
The dramatic performances will be designed to help vets improve skills such as communications and time management.
The dramas, titled “Day in the life of…” will, through role-play and discussion, impart the latest clinical research.
Each day will see actors explore a different scenario. On Thursday the focus is anaesthesia, Friday neurology, and on Saturday, reproduction.
BSAVA president, Sheldon Middleton, said: “Congress 2022 represents many firsts for BSAVA.
“It’s the first hybrid event, not just for the organisation, but I believe, the UK’s small animal veterinary community. It’s also the first time the event is being held in Manchester, and the first time we’ll have delivered CPD through the dramatisation of in-practice experiences.”
The event has been streamlined to three, rather than four days, with organisers saying that every session within the programme has had to justify it’s place.
Programme committee chair Paul Higgs added: “The storylines have been chosen because they are both common and challenging in first opinion practice.
“While we’re covering the usual range of disciplines – from orthopaedics and ophthalmology to cardiology and canine medicine – the programme reflects our growing understanding of how individuals learn best. There are plenty of opportunities to get involved, to test newly acquired knowledge and get hands on. For the first time, delegates will be able to drop in on practicals, at no further charge.”
He added: “And rather than streams, this year’s congress has modules where the content builds. It’s still possible to dip in and out, but those that follow a module will find it flows from one session to the next.
“When it comes to making the most of what is on offer, delegates have a choice – they can either follow a module around congress, or pick their preferred learning style and stay in that relevant zone.”