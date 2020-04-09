9 Apr 2020
Association puts together collection of resources to support the profession and address concerns about potential oxygen shortages during COVID-19 pandemic.
The BSAVA has put together a collection of resources on anaesthesia to help address concerns about potential oxygen shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The BSAVA Library Collection, which is freely available until the end of June 2020, includes resources relating to total IV anaesthesia (TIVA) and anaesthetic monitoring, in addition to a new guidance document on the administration of anaesthetics during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has been endorsed by the Association of Veterinary Anaesthetists.
Kerry Woodhouse, author of the guidance document, said: “In line with RCVS recommendations to promote safe practice and social distancing, anaesthesia for routine procedures should be stopped during the current restrictions relating to the COVID-19 pandemic. There will, however, remain a need for anaesthetics for emergency and urgent procedures on welfare grounds.
“This guidance document provides practical information on administering anaesthesia while conserving oxygen supplies.”
BSAVA president Sue Paterson added: “The potential prioritisation of oxygen cylinders into human medicines means we must be ready and able to revert back to using some more basic anaesthetic techniques. The BSAVA is pleased to be able to support the profession during these challenging times through the provision of up-to-date guidance and resources to address these concerns.”
The collection can be found in the BSAVA Library.
The BSAVA has also put together some resources relating to COVID-19.
Meanwhile, Davies Veterinary Specialists in Hertfordshire has shared advice and guidelines to help practices conserve oxygen during anaesthesia during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The anaesthesia team at the small animal referral practice has produced a fact sheet, infographic (pictured) and CPD webinar to help practitioners safely minimise the oxygen and volatile anaesthetic agent used in animals.
Managing Director Tim Richardson said: “By sharing our practical information on oxygen conservation, we hope we can help our colleagues safely use less oxygen during general anaesthesia and sedation, thus ensuring more of this valuable resource remains available.”
All resources can be found on Davies’ website.