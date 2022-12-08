8 Dec 2022
Applications have opened for the latest round of the programme, which is offering £70,000 of funding for early years veterinary researchers.
Applications are now open for the latest round of the BSAVA PetSavers Research Fellowship funding programme, with more money now being made available to veterinary researchers.
The scheme, which is intended to support academics in the early stages of their research careers, is making £70,000 of funding available.
Grants can be used over a period of two years to fund research costs and travel, with up to 30% of awards available for research-based staffing costs.
Criteria on which applications will be assessed include:
Grant committee chairperson Jeremy Kirk said: “PetSavers aims to improve the welfare of pets through clinical research into the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of disease.
“With the grants available, PetSavers supports researchers along their career paths. We hope that the increased funding of the Research Fellowship will smooth the transition from postgraduate student to independent researcher.”
Applications close on 28 February, with funding decisions expected in early May. Visit the research webpage to apply or for more information.