10 Oct
VetQuest event aims to showcase some opportunities available to those interested in pursuing a veterinary or veterinary nursing career.
Aspiring vets and VNs will have the opportunity to experience life as a student and find out what it’s like to work in veterinary medicine at the University of Bristol Veterinary School on 27 October.
The one-day event, called VetQuest, held at the University of Bristol’s Langford campus, will allow prospective students to spend the day being mentored by a student.
The long-running event aims to showcase opportunities available to those interested in pursuing a veterinary career.
As well as a tour of the school, and talks on admissions and work experience, participants will have a chance to get involved in practical activities led by staff and students.
Louisa Slingsby, teaching fellow and faculty admissions and recruitment officer at the University of Bristol Veterinary School, said: “VetQuest allows those who are interested in a career in the veterinary professions to come along for a day to find out more about the roles of veterinary surgeons and veterinary nurses.
”They will also have the opportunity to learn what to think about when choosing and applying for courses, and how to give themselves the best possible chance to make an informed decision about if vet medicine is the career for them.”
The cost to attend the one-day event is £50 and a limited number of subsidised places are available at £10. Lunch is included in the registration fee.
The event is primarily aimed at years 11 and 12, although anyone is welcome to attend.
For more information about VetQuest, email svs-vetquest@bristol.ac.uk or telephone 0117 928 9280.
To book, visit the University of Bristol website.