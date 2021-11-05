5 Nov 2021
Hamilton Specialist Referrals has unveiled new facilities equipped with a purpose-designed waiting area and referral space for soft tissue surgery, internal medicine and cardiology.
Hamilton Specialist Referrals has unveiled its new facilities.
A Buckinghamshire referral centre has expanded its options, with a new building doubling the capacity for consulting rooms and offering a new physiotherapy suite.
Hamilton Specialists Referrals, in High Wycombe, has launched its newest facility, equipped with a purpose-designed waiting area and referral space for soft tissue surgery, internal medicine and cardiology.
Clare Hamilton, managing director at Hamilton Specialist Referrals, said: “It has been a busy year for our team, having remained open throughout lockdown like most veterinary practices. We have added several new specialisms during this time and seen 1,652 patients referred from more than 100 first opinion veterinary practices, both within the local area and further afield.
“We are really excited to be launching our fantastic new facilities to accommodate the rapid growth of our referral hospital. We have a brilliant, collaborative relationship with first opinion vets, and are delighted to be able to offer an even better experience to them and their clients.”
The new unit, based on the same road as its current premises, will allow the referral centre to expand the surgical suites in its existing building.