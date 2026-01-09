This article appeared in VBJ (January 2026), Issue 274, Pages 7-12

Rebecca Robinson is a University of Cambridge graduate and former mixed-practice vet who spent more than two decades in clinical practice before moving into leadership and consultancy. As a practice director, she reshaped culture and performance, and co-created a popular CPD course with Vet Dynamics focused on mindset, communication and leadership. Now a business consultant, Rebecca joined the VMG board in 2023 and currently serves as president.