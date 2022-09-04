4 Sept 2022
This Building Services Insight feature discusses building the foundations for successful practice by creating the right impression.
Alex Darvill and his team at ACD Projects have spent almost 30 years helping people across the veterinary sector build their dreams.
From large-scale schemes for the likes of Fitzpatrick Referrals and Linnaeus, to smaller projects for independent practices and start-ups, the aim is always the same – to exceed expectations and give clients exactly what they want, on time and on budget.
To make that happen, ACD Projects offers a full suite of services ranging from project management and quantity surveying to architectural services and specialist service consultancy – all delivered by experts who understand the needs of vets and the animals they care for.
ACD Projects undertakes free initial consultations in the UK and comes to assess your practice, building or site to get a detailed insight of your project. This will be followed by a tailored scope of services and fee proposal for consideration.
Alex said: “We typically split our services into five phases associated with key stages within a project. These are feasibility, planning, tender, tender evaluation and contract, and project management. Our clients then have the option to decide however many phases they would like to enlist our help with. This means our service is unique to each individual project, providing vets with the flexibility they require.”
When it comes to practice design, ACD Projects has a wealth of knowledge of all types of building materials and always advises vets to carefully consider what materials to use in their practice – for example, choosing materials that are easy to clean and that have considerable longevity.
Alex added: “Although you may invest more for longer-lasting, sustainable materials, you will save money on replacement and/or redecoration in the future – plus, of course, you’ll avoid the disruption, which can itself be costly.
“In recent years more and more vets are increasing their focus on staff areas, to protect their team’s mental health and well-being. Our advice would be to ensure there is enough space for staff rest areas and that they are easily accessible, quiet, and comfortable spaces that can be used for reflection and peaceful breaks.
“We are seeing more and more vets implement outdoor spaces for staff, such as a bench or balcony. If this is possible at your practice, this is a great idea and has many benefits for mental well-being.”
Creating environments that meet client expectations is also of vital importance – especially when it comes to the customer-facing areas.
Alex added: “The reception and waiting areas, and how these are presented, are the first and last opinion a visitor to your practice will have; it is vital that the design of these areas reflects the level and quality of care at the heart of the practice.
“We often see visible electricals such as pipes and wires in customer-facing areas of vet practices, and would encourage vets to box, cover or hide these. Visible electricals, as well as not being aesthetically pleasing, are prone to gathering germs and dust, and in some cases, can also be potentially hazardous.
“Lighting is also very important in customer-facing areas, and we would advise to make the most of natural daylight wherever possible. Natural light can automatically transform a space to be more welcoming.”
Another top priority is ensuring that visitors to the practice understand that animals are at the heart of the building design.
Alex said: “A front-of-house space will be expected to be clean, be welcoming, appear professional and be conscious of reducing stress for animals.
“A customer will believe that their pet will receive the best treatment at a practice that focuses on the animal’s comfort and well-being. For example, having a segregated waiting area for cats and dogs, or using individual pods for seating, have numerous proven benefits. There are even certain colours that can be used in decor that have been seen to reduce stress in animals.
“There is a big difference between building with animals in mind and building just for business – and the design choices that are made will be evident in the finished project and appreciated by the patients.”
ACD Projects works exclusively in the veterinary and animal welfare sector, and since 1993 the company has been involved with more than 160 veterinary projects – from refurbishments to large hospitals – and more than 90 animal welfare establishments, including smaller veterinary facilities and kennelling.
This experience means Alex and his team know just how important it is to understand their clients’ vision for a completed project and determine their main goals without busting budgets.
Alex added: “We know exactly how our clients can get the most out of their investments and will be there to support them along the journey.
“There are no other companies within the UK with as much knowledge and experience in building for vets, and we are lucky to be trusted and recommended by many veterinary professionals in the industry.”
“We worked with ACD on the build of our new veterinary practice in Liverpool. They were with us every step of the way, we found them to be professional at all times and their knowledge of the industry is second to none. We would highly recommend this team and look forward to working with them in the future.”
Melissa Wayland – Noah’s Ark Veterinary Centre, Maghull, 2022