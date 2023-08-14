14 Aug
University of Central Lancashire leaders say the new facility should be complete in early 2025 after they teamed up with a nearby college to secure additional practical training provision.
Building work has begun on a new vet school in north-west England after university leaders completed a deal to access additional practical training facilities in the area.
The first students to join the BVMS Veterinary Medicine and Surgery programme at the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) are due to start their courses in Preston next month.
But they will now divide their time between the university and the nearby Myerscough College campus, after the two institutions finalised a new teaching and research partnership.
The agreement will see UCLan students head to the college’s Bilsborrow campus, around eight miles north of Preston, to undertake animal handling skills work across a range of species.
UCLan students will also be able to access Myerscough’s commercial farms, equine arena and animal studies centre, as well as dedicated training facilities for veterinary nurses.
The two institutions further plan to work together on nursing, farriery, and animal behaviour and welfare courses, which the college provides, plus a number of research projects.
Vet school head Heather Bacon said the partnership was “integral” to development of the new vet school and a wider teaching network.
She said: “I’m really pleased the partnership will also ensure our BVMS, undergraduate and postgraduate students will benefit from excellent ‘real-world’ teaching facilities at Myerscough’s fantastic campus.”
College principal Alison Robinson added: “Myerscough has a proud 129-year heritage of training the next generation to work with animals.
“We are delighted to further strengthen our relationship with UCLan through supporting the delivery of veterinary education, training and research.”
Work on the new vet school building, which was granted planning permission by Preston City Council last October, is now expected to be completed in early 2025.
Officials said the facility will be among the first in the world to embrace latest technology such as Anatomage virtual dissection tables, and a range of simulated clinical environments in veterinary teaching.
The 50,000 sq ft building will also offer a dedicated area for kennels, the installation of new simulated consultation rooms and a physiotherapy suite, plus diagnostic suites and pharmacies, microscopy labs, dental rooms and immersive teaching facilities.
Dr Bacon said: “This is an exciting time, and it is a huge step forward for us.
“Creating an accessible, sustainable and state-of-the-art building, which will house world-class clinical simulation and teaching spaces, will allow us to deliver innovative and practically relevant teaching to a diverse community of students.”
UCLan vice-chancellor Graham Baldwin added: “It is fantastic to see spades in the ground and building work start on creating our technologically advanced School of Veterinary Medicine.
“As Lancashire’s only vet school, it will play a major role in developing the veterinary practitioners and leaders of the future, and supporting economic growth in the north.”