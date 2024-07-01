If you have some staff turnover in year one, by choice, don’t dwell on it. However, if staff start leaving in your first year of operation not by your choice, you have to look within – quickly. From day one you must find time in your day to day for a private discussion with each team member and find out what is going on at ground level. Time to listen can allow you to predict and shape the future and help identify problems earlier, allowing you to implement changes that prevent staff from leaving.