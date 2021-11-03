3 Nov 2021
Staff at Davies Veterinary Specialists help Jacob diagnosed with entropion, which is rare in guinea pigs.
A rescued guinea pig that suffered with eye issues and had been bullied by its cage mates has been treated for entropion by a Hertfordshire referral centre.
Staff at the Hitchin-based Davies Veterinary Specialists cared for Jacob the guinea pig after he was given up for adoption when his original owner couldn’t prevent his cage mates from biting him.
Jacob was rescued by Kate Wright, a diagnostic technician at Davies who runs a guinea pig rescue centre.
Rotating intern Ula Rzeszutek found numerous infected bite wounds all over Jacob’s body – one of which had formed an encapsulated abscess. Davies ophthalmologist Adam Margetts diagnosed entropion – rare in guinea pigs – in Jacob’s right eye.
Ms Rzeszutek said: “Jacob must have been suffering in silence for a long time before he came to Katy’s rescue centre. When he arrived there, she realised that extensive injuries were hidden under his thick, long fur. She immediately rushed him to our hospital.
“His wounds were malodorous and very painful. On top of that, his right lower eyelid was rolling inwards, making his eye very sore. This kind of eyelid problem, called entropion, is not commonly seen in guinea pigs. Jacob was literally a sight for sore eyes, but we were confident that surgery would help him.”
Ms Rzeszutek treated most of the bite wounds medically, but the persistent abscess had to be excised surgically. She added: “Guinea pig abscesses are problematic as they form a thick capsule that prevents antibiotic penetration. Often the only option is to remove them surgically.”
She also performed a Hotz-Celsus procedure to correct lower eyelid entropion and was joined by experienced rodent veterinary nurse, Amy Houghton, who helped with surgical planning and monitored Jacob throughout the procedure.
Ms Wright said: “Jacob has made a full recovery from all his treatment and is doing really well.
“He’s quite a timid chap, given everything he’s been through this is not a surprise, but I have managed to successfully pair him with a more confident guinea pig and they are very happy together.
“Although I do try to find permanent loving homes for the guinea pigs in my care, Jacob has really stolen my heart and I can safely say he has already found his forever home with me. I am very grateful to Ula and my colleagues for his expert treatment and care.”