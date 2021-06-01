1 Jun 2021
COVID has created a challenging environment, but it has also created new opportunities, meaning it has never been more critical that veterinary practices – especially independents – have the tools and resources they need to take advantage. Now, thanks to Covetrus, those tools and resources are being made available to practices across the UK following the launch of its new business consultancy service, InsightOne.
Coronavirus delivered seismic change to all areas of business in all parts of the world – and the veterinary sector was no exception.
Practices were forced to adapt almost overnight as a raft of regulations were brought in that have created a seemingly constant state of flux since COVID hit last March.
It has created a challenging environment, but it has also created new opportunities, meaning it has never been more critical that veterinary practices – especially independents – have the tools and resources they need to take advantage. Now, thanks to Covetrus, those tools and resources are being made available to practices across the UK following the launch of its new business consultancy service, InsightOne.
InsightOne provides holistic practice support, from business analytics and bespoke marketing campaigns to clinical CPD and management resources. The groundbreaking new service combines powerful business and market insights with expert consultants and a growing suite of educational, training and marketing resources directly linked to practice KPIs.
This combination allows practices to spot opportunities, set and track goals, and utilise the necessary resources that can support them to achieve their vision.
Automated business insight and KPI dashboards are refreshed daily to help guide real-time decision-making and track progress while a dedicated consultant and support team meet with practices to design a bespoke strategy for success, providing guidance throughout the year and ensuring targets are met.
Hours of free CPD and educational resources are available while marketing content such as ready-to-use social media elements, email templates and practice posters help practices reach customers, and improve compliance and footfall.
The business insights dashboard has the potential to transform practice fortunes at every level; members can see revenue figures, sales by team member, a geographical breakdown of clients and more in an instant. They can also pull through reports by animal and treatment type, complete with customer contact details for quick and easy marketing target lists.
By allowing practices to see business and market trends in their region and across the UK, the dashboard enables practices to be more targeted in their marketing and sales approach, and easily identify opportunities for growth and enhancement while tracking the success of their efforts.
At launch, InsightOne already has more than 23 hours’ worth of CPD, with more being added every month. Partnering with a range of business and wellness thought leaders, they provide veterinarians with an ever-evolving range of educational resources on categories such as dental, pre-op, general anaesthetic, diagnostic and more. Customers will also get access to business development resources such as recruitment, HR and mental health support.
While InsightOne is full of clever and intuitive integration and automation, Covetrus is a business that understands the importance of the human touch, and its new service is backed up by world-class customer support.
Dedicated consultants and additional customer support teams enhance the offering by identifying synergies between businesses, and developing bespoke strategies that meet each customer’s specific goals and needs – meeting each practice where it is at.
Consultants also have an eye on the market and trends within the region, which they will use to tailor and pivot plans around each practice. If needed, they will even help to both design educational plans and implement them in practice to ensure all staff are aligned on goals and direction.
With more veterinary practices vying for the pet pound than ever before, InsightOne could be the key that helps you and your team maintain that competitive edge. By providing such a holistic suite of business tools, even the smallest independent can compete with the big boys.
InsightOne provides elements of support that benefit some larger organisations and can assist independents in remaining competitive. This includes features such as tailored marketing support, a suite of free clinical CPD, as well as guidance on HR and recruitment topics to enhance the business side of practices.
But the service is not just about hard business elements, of course – an abundance of help is on offer when it comes to well-being and mental health, too. Webinars and collateral walk through topics such as compassion resilience, developing a healthy mindset, self-care, promoting a positive culture and more, with the aim of supporting practices in improving mental health across the board – caring for the caretakers.
Practices will be able to streamline operations and improve profitability with InsightOne’s portfolio of tools and resources, enabling them to be more responsive to the mutable environment of today while saving time and energy, which can be devoted to more important areas of the business.
Helping practices make quicker and more informed business decisions with clear access to practice and market data, while also supporting practices to implement important changes and improvements, will empower them to reach their full potential, regardless of the external environment.