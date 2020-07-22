The legal minimum of 5.6 weeks is made up of 4 weeks from EU law and 1.6 weeks from UK law. In normal circumstances, the 4 weeks must be taken in the leave year they relate to, while the law allows for 1.6 weeks to be carried over into the next leave year if a written agreement exists to this effect. However, the law now allows where it is “reasonably practicable” for workers to take leave as a result of the effects of coronavirus into the following two leave years.