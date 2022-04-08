8 Apr 2022
Independent, specialist-led ophthalmology service Focus Referrals has just celebrated one year in premises in Banbury, having initially been set up as a mobile service.
Focus Referrals moved into its premises in Banbury early in 2021, having previously been hosted by general practices across Oxfordshire and the west midlands.
But the caseload had grown to such an extent that a permanent home was required.
Focus has added to its team of qualified nurses and vets, and has welcomed a cardiology specialist, as well as being approved by the European College of Veterinary Ophthalmologists to host a residency training programme.
The practice has also received the gold award from the International Society of Feline Medicine.
Mike Rhodes, founder of Focus Referrals, said: “We are thrilled with the progress Focus Referrals has made since moving into our new home in Banbury.
“We are now able to treat more ophthalmology patients in a state-of-the-art clinical environment with a highly skilled clinical team. We realise the pressure that referring vets are currently experiencing in general practice and we hope we can help support them during this challenging time.”