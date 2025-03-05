5 Mar 2025
Leaders have called for an “urgent” meeting after a protest demanded the department is protected from measures including a potential halt to admissions.
Image: BVU Facebook page
The BVA has called for urgent talks with University of Cambridge leaders about the future of its vet school, amid current fears over its potential fate.
The move coincides with a meeting of the university’s general board today (5 March), where it is thought that a decision on future admissions to the programme could be made.
BVA president Elizabeth Mullineaux said the meeting was being sought to ensure the concerns of its members, as well as the wider sector, are heard.
She added: “A resilient veterinary workforce relies on a healthy pipeline of homegrown talent and the UK’s vet schools, including Cambridge Vet School, play a crucial role.
“The ongoing uncertainty around the future of Cambridge will be hugely concerning for students, alumni and staff, as well as the wider veterinary profession.
“In the meantime, it’s vital that where possible, the impact of this uncertainty on those immediately affected is minimised.
“I want to reassure all Cambridge students and graduates that they have positive futures ahead of them and the veterinary profession stands ready to embrace them.”
The intervention also follows a protest yesterday, which was held as part of a recently launched Save the Vet School campaign.
In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the Cambridge University Unite union branch said almost 1,000 people had signed an open letter opposing an admission pause and calling for renewed investment to ensure full RCVS accreditation can be restored when the school is reassessed later this year.
The University of Cambridge has been approached for comment.