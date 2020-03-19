19 Mar 2020
“We are asking for an assurance from governments across the UK that veterinary practices will also be included in the scope for support and recognised as a business critical service” – BVA.
The Government is being urged to offer financial support to veterinary practices struggling in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.
With the UK heading into lockdown, practices across the UK are facing big problems as an increasing number of veterinary personnel are self-isolating in a bid to stem the tide of infection.
Many practices across the country have been forced to offer emergency-only provision and concerns are growing that many practices could be facing an uncertain future due to tumbling revenues.
Now the BVA has stepped in – and called for the Government to include veterinary practices in its emergency support measures for businesses affected by COVID-19.
In letters sent to key Government departments and their counterparts in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, the BVA wants veterinary practices to be recognised as “business critical” on account of the essential services they provide that protect animal health and welfare, public health and well-being.
On Tuesday (17 March), chancellor Rishi Sunak unveiled a £350 billion package of measures – including rates reliefs and grants – to support retail and hospitality businesses affected by the coronavirus.
However, veterinary practices have, so far, not been included in this support package, despite entering a period of significant financial difficulty, and continuing to provide vital care and treatment to animals while contending with staff shortages and reduced turnover.
The BVA – which represents more than 18,000 vets across the UK – has also called for business rates reliefs that have already been announced for some businesses to be extended to veterinary practices, most of which are SMEs.
Eligible businesses will receive 100% rates relief for a year in England and 75% in Scotland, with Wales and Northern Ireland expected to announce similar plans shortly.
BVA president Daniella Dos Santos said: “While the BVA welcomes the scale of this response and the promise of an economic lifeline for many businesses, we are extremely concerned that these measures don’t currently extend to the veterinary profession.”
Ms Dos Santos added: “Veterinary practices are a mainstay in our communities – providing a critical service to keep the UK’s pets healthy, as well as supporting public health and well-being.
“With so many people self-isolating in the coming weeks and months, we can’t underestimate the important role pets have to play in providing companionship and helping to boost their owners’ well-being.
“However, it is a sad fact that many practices may have no option but to close their doors for good if they aren’t eligible for the same support that’s rightly being rolled out to other businesses.”
Ms Dos Santos also said: “We are asking for an assurance from governments across the UK that veterinary practices will also be included in the scope for support and recognised as a business critical service.
“Veterinary practices make such a valuable contribution to health and well-being at the heart of communities, so they need to be offered the same safety net that other businesses have been promised in the unpredictable times ahead.”
The WSAVA has added it voice to that of the BVA by urging governments around the world to provide financial support to the veterinary sector.
Speaking today, president Shane Ryan said: “We fully support the risk mitigation measures being introduced as part of the global fight against COVID-19, but we are concerned at reports from some of our members that they have been asked to close their doors. Veterinarians and their teams deliver essential medical care for animals, ensure animal health and welfare, and support the human/companion animal bond by protecting these deep and important relationships.
“As part of our continuing responsibility to care for our animal patients and their owners, we call on governments to recognise all veterinary hospitals and clinics as essential businesses in any situation in which non-essential businesses are asked to close for COVID-19 risk mitigation.”