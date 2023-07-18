18 Jul
The association has set up a range of resources and tailored support to help boost retention as part of its Good Veterinary Workplaces initiative.
A menopause hub to support members of the veterinary professions has been launched by the BVA.
Part of BVA’s Good Veterinary Workplaces initiative, the hub will provide a range of resources and tailored support to help boost retention in the workforce.
It is hoped the hub will support more women to stay in the profession and retain their skills in the workforce.
According to statistics in the Voice of the Veterinary Profession spring 2023 survey, just 14% of vets are aware of a menopause policy at their workplace, while 46% said no policy was in place and 39% were unsure.
The survey also revealed slightly more than half (59%) of vets would feel confident supporting a colleague experiencing menopause.
The hub features specific menopause content to aid everyone in practice, including colleagues, managers and partners of people experiencing menopause.
The BVA has just signed the Menopause Workplace Pledge, committing it to take positive action to ensure everyone experiencing menopause is supported – and is urging others in the profession to do the same.
BVA junior-vice president Anna Judson said: “As part of our Good Veterinary Workplaces campaign, we’re committed to supporting all veterinary staff affected by menopause, allowing them to remain in post, and to providing relevant resources to improve employer engagement in this area.
“We urge all veterinary workplaces to sign the pledge and consider what more they could be doing to support their staff in managing menopause symptoms in the workplace.”