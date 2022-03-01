1 Mar
Association makes offer as a “gesture of support” and advises members of the UK profession wanting to support refugees to donate to charities, such as the British Red Cross and UNICEF.
The BVA has offered free membership to any member of the Ukrainian veterinary profession seeking to settle in the UK.
As a “gesture of support”, the BVA said it will offer the free memberships and added that it is “deeply concerned” following the large-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine last month.
The organisation also advised vets who wish to support refugees to donate to charities such as the British Red Cross and UNICEF.
BVA junior vice-president Malcolm Morley said: “Like everyone, we are deeply concerned and saddened by the ongoing crisis unfolding in Ukraine.
“We will monitor the situation closely over the coming weeks, and would advise any members who wish to support the humanitarian response to make a donation to charity appeals such as the ones being run by British Red Cross, Save the Children and UNICEF.
“As a gesture of support to the Ukrainian veterinary community, BVA will also offer free membership to any Ukrainian veterinary professionals looking to settle in the UK.”
Dr Morley added: “Following lobbying from the Federation of Veterinarians of Europe, the European Commission is allowing member states to authorise entry for pets accompanying Ukrainian refugees without them needing to make a prior application for an individual permit.
“The International Fund for Animal Welfare has also compiled a list of information and resources for people who are fleeing the country with their pets.”
Authorities in Romania, Poland and Hungary, meanwhile, are waiving usual regulations for pets crossing the border with any refugees fleeing Ukraine.