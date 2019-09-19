19 Sept
Theme for new presidential year is #VetDiversity, which builds on past-presidents’ themes of "One Veterinary Community" and "Team Vet – Working Together".
Exotics and companion animal vet Daniella Dos Santos has been elected the BVA’s new president for 2019/2020, replacing current president Simon Doherty.
The changeover took place at the association’s annual members’ day (today, 19 September) in Swansea.
Ms Dos Santos graduated from the RVC in 2012, after having completed a degree in molecular genetics from King’s College, London. She has worked in small animal and exotics practice in various locations in the south-east, most recently as principal exotics and small animal vet at Parkvets Hospital, Kent. She is also studying towards a certificate in zoological medicine.
The theme for Ms Dos Santos’ presidential year is #VetDiversity, which builds on past presidents Simon Doherty and John Fishwick’s themes of “One Veterinary Community” and “Team Vet – Working Together”, respectively.
The theme encapsulates BVA’s ongoing work championing vets working in a range of roles and from a range of backgrounds and their commitment to promoting the development of an inclusive and welcoming profession for everyone.
Staffordshire-based veterinary consultant James Russell becomes junior vice-president.
A 2002 RVC graduate and a postgraduate diploma holder in production animal and livestock medicine, Mr Russell has more than 17 years’ experience working in mixed practice in Essex, Staffordshire and Derbyshire before becoming an independent veterinary consultant specialising in developing on-farm infectious disease control programmes.