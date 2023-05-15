15 May 2023
Association announces winners and highly commended finalists in three categories.
Jumping for joy by Sam Price – winner of the Happy pets that make us smile category.
The winners of the annual BVA Veterinary Photographer of the Year have been announced.
Hosted by the BVA and sponsored by iM3 Dental, the awards are split into three categories:
Each category includes a winner and two highly commended entries.
Winning images were selected from nine finalists, shortlisted from hundreds of entries that were taken by vets, both in their professional and private lives.
The winner of the vets at work category was farm vet Sophie Aylett with her emotional image, #Colostrumisgold.
Dr Aylett captured the moment a young calf was up and on the teat before the cow’s muscle layers were even sutured up following a caesarean.
RVC student Katherine Edmondson took the honours in the all creatures great and small category with her photograph, On the shoulders of giants.
Taken at sunrise at Kwantu Game Reserve, South Africa, this image shows three red-billed oxpeckers hunting for insects on the back of a young giraffe.
Completing the winners line-up was small animal practice vet Sam Price, who won the happy pets that make us smile category with his photo Jumping for joy, which features dog Winnie on a day out at the beach.
This year’s judging panel consisted of BVA president Malcolm Morley, vet Cat Henstridge and iM3 sales manager Sue Emmerton.
Dr Morley said: “We were highly impressed by the quality of the entries in this year’s competition, from the composition of each image to the high standard and crispness of the photos. This competition is an opportunity for our incredible vets to showcase their talents outside of their practice.
“Congratulations to all the winners, and a huge well done to all the finalists as well. It was a really tough decision, but you should be proud of the incredible photographs you entered and your talents.”
Delegates at BVA Live, held on 11 and 12 May, voted for the winner of the BVA Veterinary Photographer of the Year People’s Choice award. The winner and finalists are due to be announced in the next few weeks.