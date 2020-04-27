27 Apr 2020
“We hope such a strong and united call will be answered soon, and will continue to urge Government to help practices to continue their valuable work in these difficult times.”
The BVA has called for the Government to grant veterinary practices access to business rate relief and other financial support.
Measures announced by chancellor Rishi Sunak to help business impacted by COVID-19 mean the retail, hospitality, leisure and childcare sectors are eligible for a 100% business rates holiday for a year in England, Scotland and Wales.
However, veterinary practices are ineligible for business rates relief, despite many being high street businesses, and a significant proportion of income coming from retailing medicines, treatments and other pet products.
Now the BVA has written to the Treasury and devolved Government departments to question why the profession has so far been overlooked for financial support.
BVA president Daniella Dos Santos said: “The Government has repeatedly given thanks to vets for continuing to maintain animal health and welfare, and public health, and support the food supply chain in these challenging times.
“But that makes it all the more disappointing that the profession’s pleas for financial support so far seem to have fallen on deaf ears.
“Veterinary practices are rightly remaining open to provide 24/7 essential care and fulfilling their duty to maintain animal health and welfare, but many are struggling to stay afloat as they grapple with dramatic reductions in turnover, and scaling back their rotas to keep colleagues and clients safe.”
The BVA has mobilised its members to contact their local MPs and devolved parliamentarians with their concerns.
A wide cross-section of MPs have already pledged their support – and Ben Lake, MP for Ceredigion, has tabled a Parliamentary Early Day Motion (#339) recognising the value of vets and pushing for the profession to be given access to business rates relief.
Dr Dos Santos added: “It’s been really heartening to see that parliamentarians across the political spectrum value their local vets’ role in their communities, and have offered to put pressure on the Treasury and devolved governments to give practices access to vital financial support.
“We hope such a strong and united call will be answered soon, and will continue to urge Government to help practices to continue their valuable work in these difficult times.”