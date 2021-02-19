19 Feb
Association represented on group pushing forward plans for more inclusion and diversity across professions.
Diversity and inclusion must be embraced by all in the professions, the BVA said as it welcomed publication this week (w/c 15 February) of a wide-ranging strategy.
The RCVS Diversity and Inclusion Group (DIG) Strategy, published on Wednesday (17 February) sets out future plans in six core areas – or work streams – including education, recruitment, staff retention and organisational policies.
Activities are planned in the six work streams, with the DIG members working together to action everything from appealing to school-age children from all backgrounds to enter the professions, through to culture change at all levels.
BVA senior vice-president Daniella Dos Santos, whose presidential year theme in 2019-20 was diversity in the profession, said: “At the BVA we start from the point of view that diversity is a good thing – for our community, our businesses and workplaces, and our clients. But it’s clear that the veterinary professions have a diversity problem.
“For too long we’ve heard that things will change by themselves over time, but the evidence suggests that’s not the case. The veterinary profession must genuinely embrace diversity and inclusion if we want to see real change, and demonstrate that the veterinary community is somewhere that people from all backgrounds can thrive.”
Ms Dos Santos added: “We welcome the publication of the strategy, and we’re pleased that it’s supported by key organisations across the veterinary and nursing professions. As leaders in the veterinary community, it’s important that the members of the working group are united in sending out a clear message and leading the action plan.”
More on the diversity strategy is available on the RCVS website.