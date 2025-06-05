5 Jun 2025
Nominations have opened for the gongs, which were created to celebrate veterinary workplaces that “go above and beyond” in looking after employee well-being.
Entries – which are open to the entire veterinary profession, not just BVA members – can be submitted until 9am on Monday 11 August.
Awards are handed out in three categories:
Nominees will need to demonstrate several criteria, including a positive workplace culture that prioritised mental and physical well-being, good communication that values all staff members, flexible working practices and clear processes for making suggestions and enabling change.
The awards, which are supported by ManyPets, are part of the association’s wider Good Veterinary Workplaces initiative, which seeks to recognise positive workplace cultures.
Winners will be announced at the BVA Awards on Thursday 16 October, at the BVA’s headquarters in Mansfield Street, London.
BVA junior vice-president and awards judge Rob Williams said: “Work is such a big part of our lives so being able to express yourself, feel supported and be happy while doing your job is so important.
“It’s not just vital for individuals: happy, healthy workplaces retain their talent, deliver client and animal-focused services, and help build sustainable businesses.
“The BVA Wellbeing Awards celebrate those workplaces who work consistently to care for their teams. It’s time to shine a light on them.”