12 Feb
The British Veterinary Receptionist Association (BVRA) has been established to recognise and raise the status of veterinary receptionists within veterinary profession.
BVRA’s mission is to:
Membership is from as little as £25 per receptionist, which includes the bronze level of the AVR certificate, plus benefits such as eight cutting-edge webinars with multiple-choice questions, helping members to attain the knowledge to move on to the silver level.
This year sees the launch of the first BVRA one-day Congress (now sold out) being held on the 28th February.
BVRA has teamed up with Royal Canin to bring the “Receptionist CPD Roadshow”. The association is holding a series of one-day CPD events around the country to mark the Cat Friendly Clinic initative. There will be a focus in each module on how best to cater for your feline clients and to ensure they have the best experience from the first to the last contact with your clinic.
The roadshows are available at the discounted rate of £49 for BVRA members (price to non-members is £149).
For further information on BVRA membership and Regional events please contact Kay on 01822 853573, email info@bvra.co.uk or visit the BVRA website (www.bvra.co.uk).