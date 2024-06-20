20 Jun 2024
The association has worked with a Linnaeus practice in West Yorkshire on the project, which it sees as a big step forward.
A new referral training programme has been launched through a partnership between a major care provider and the body representing veterinary receptionists.
Officials from the British Veterinary Receptionist Association (BVRA) have described the collaboration with Linneaus as “an important step” in advancing the development of the role.
The organisations have worked together to develop a foundation course specifically for client care teams in referral hospitals.
Officials say the programme has been drawn up in response to feedback from receptionists, including requested topics, and contains five modules offering between 5 and 10 hours of CPD.
BVRA chief executive Kay Watson-Bray said it had been “very exciting and rewarding” to work with Linneaus and staff at its Paragon Veterinary Referrals site in West Yorkshire on the project.
She said: “The new, and first, foundation course specifically for referral hospital client care teams is an important step as we continue to support the role of veterinary receptionists through training, education and development.”
Paragon client care team leader Zoe Dobson said: “We are always keen for our client care team to develop their skills and knowledge, and to be aligned with the BVRA’s mission to support and raise the profile of veterinary receptionists.”
Hospital manager Debra Scuffham added: “The main benefits of the new foundation course is the overall focus on communication skills and team working not only with our clients, but the wider hospital.”
The course is now available to all BVRA members through its online portal.