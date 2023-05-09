9 May
Company encouraged animal health professionals to access its CPD-accredited training module, which it promoted ahead of World Hand Hygiene Day on 5 May.
Biosecurity and infection control specialist Byotrol has urged veterinary professionals to sign up to its free CPD-accredited training resources.
The module, “Effective hand hygiene in animal health environments”, was promoted ahead of World Hand Hygiene Day on 5 May.
The course provides in-depth knowledge, including the correct processes for hand washing, product efficacy myths and misconceptions, and visual reminders for animal health workplaces.
Byotrol said hand hygiene compliance was an ongoing challenge in animal health settings and its products include an alcohol-free hand foam sanitiser called Invirtu, which it launched in 2016.
The company donates to and supports The Hygiene Bank – a people-powered charity serving 3.1 million people living in hygiene poverty in the UK.
The training resources are available online.