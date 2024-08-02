2 Aug
Veterinary professionals can sign up now for the first major veterinary gathering of the new year as organisers revealed several new features are on the way.
Veterinary professionals are being invited to connect, collaborate and progress after SPVS officials adopted this as the theme for its 2025 congress.
Registration is now open for the three-day event, which will take place at the Hilton Metropole in Birmingham from 30 January to 1 February.
Although the full programme has yet to be announced, the group has confirmed that the event’s opening speaker will be Cassie Leonard – a best-selling author, engineer and executive coach.
Officials said she will address the topic of authentic networking for meaningful connections in line with the event’s broader theme.
The congress programme is set to explore issues around team dynamics, leadership, practice management, self-development and business development.
The line-up also includes a dedicated Grow Your Business day on the Saturday 1 February, while new features will include a dedicated stream for livestock professionals.
There will also be an interactive Business Club Live speed-networking session, which organisers say will enable participants to discuss a range of defined topics on hosted tables.
The programme is being supported by Elanco and PetsApp, while the congress will also offer an exhibition and social events.
Further details of how to register are available at the SPVS Congress website.