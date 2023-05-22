22 May 2023
A dedicated stream, focusing on key current and future issues for veterinary sector leaders, is being offered to delegates attending the event in June.
Image © Liliya Trott / Adobe Stock
Veterinary sector leaders are being urged to take a step into the future at the VMG Congress in Stratford-upon-Avon next month.
The organisation has released details of a dedicated Your Future stream, which will discuss issues including the attraction and retention of young workers, and the implementation of new working practices.
Speakers at the event on 8 and 9 June will include Leanne Armitage, the co-founder of the Armitage Foundation that aims to increase diversity in UK medical schools.
Jack Kennedy, a UK economist for the Indeed Hiring Lab, will discuss how the emergence of Generation Z is influencing candidate behaviour and the ways in which practices can attract and keep the talent they need.
Meanwhile, VMG senior vice-president Rich Casey will explore how practices can plan for change and the importance of leaders in driving new ways of working.
VMG director Liz Somerville said: “The pace of change today gives veterinary leaders no option other than to be even more ambitious in evolving their businesses and working practices.
“Our Your Future stream will focus delegates’ eyes firmly on what lies ahead for veterinary businesses, and give them practical ideas and approaches to help them lead with confidence and courage as they prepare their teams for the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead.”
The congress programme will also feature the latest presentations of the VMG’s Certificate in Veterinary Leadership and Management (CVLM) qualifications. More than 100 people have now completed the programme.
Tickets for the congress, plus full programme details, are available online.