4 Dec
The AVS said revelations in an accreditation report had exposed "serious and systemic" worries, despite another organisation offering its support to school leaders.
Student leaders have demanded action after a UK vet school was accused of failing to properly deal with concerns including allegations of racism.
The Association of Veterinary Students (AVS) said the University of Cambridge “must be held accountable” following revelations made in an accreditation report published last week.
But representatives of Cambridge’s vet students have hit back, defending what they see as the school’s “inclusive and collaborative environment”.
More than 50 separate recommendations for improvement were contained in the report which led to the school being granted only “conditional accreditation” by the RCVS education committee last month. They included a call for evidence “a culture that does not discriminate and enhances diversity” was being maintained, plus a more consistent approach to student concerns.
The latter comment followed a reference to reports of racism and other issues being “evidenced as not being taken seriously or explored effectively”.
The document also warned that the addition of red flags to placements on the school’s EMS database where discrimination had been reported previously, instead of removing them altogether, had the potential to “validate” such behaviour among other students.
Following its publication, school leaders said work to address the issues highlighted in the report has been underway for some time and further external support will be brought in to continue those efforts.
But while it insisted any reports of discrimination were “rigorously investigated and acted upon”, the report revealed it has also argued it did not have the training or resources to consistently monitor placements.
The AVS acknowledged the commitments school leaders had made in response to the report, but said the findings had exposed “serious and systemic concerns regarding the handling of welfare issues and the inclusivity of the learning environment.”
It added: “We firmly believe that the University of Cambridge must be held accountable for failing to address placements where black, Asian and minority ethnic students have reported experiencing discrimination.
“The use of a ‘red flag’ to warn students from these groups to avoid such placements is wholly inadequate.”
But the Cambridge University Veterinary Society, which described itself as the representative body for the school’s students, said it was unaware of any complaints against individuals within the department and insisted the allegations reported related to external providers.
It said: “As students, we feel supported in our education and deeply value the inclusive and collaborative environment cultivated within the vet school.”
The society added that it would be sharing its views on how the reporting system could be improved, but stressed it was “encouraged by the department’s positive and proactive approach” to addressing the issues highlighted in the accreditation report.