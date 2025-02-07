7 Feb 2025
Image © Pawel Pajor / Adobe Stock
The future of a major UK veterinary degree programme has been plunged into doubt following regulatory criticism and reports of serious financial pressures.
Unions have accused the University of Cambridge of triggering the crisis, which they claim could also put many jobs at risk, by failing to properly invest in the course.
The institution insisted the failings identified by inspectors are being addressed, though it admitted there was currently no “formal decision” on future student admission plans.
The status of the Cambridge programme was first called into question in November, when the RCVS announced it was only granting conditional accreditation ahead of a further assessment scheduled for this autumn.
At the time, the college said the course had been found to meet barely one-third of its 77 accreditation standards, though concerns about the vet school’s handling of discrimination complaints were disputed.
But officials from the British Veterinary Union (BVU) and the university’s Unite union branch said they were “alarmed” by the suggestion of a broader threat to the course’s future, which they suggested the veterinary community was largely unaware of.
Documents reported by the Cambridge student newspaper Varsity warned of an unviable clinical service delivery plan and a recurrent, £1 million-plus deficit that “could not be sustained”.
Overall, the university has been predicted to be facing a £47 million deficit in the current financial year, down from £53 million in 2023-24.
Meanwhile, other papers are said to have suggested that no deferred offers should be made for entry next year and that the option of closing the course entirely to new entrants from 2026 had been considered, along with the possibility of clinical elements being delivered through external partnerships that could even necessitate accreditation from another vet school.
The university had not responded to questions from Vet Times about the veterinary programme’s monetary situation at the time of going to press, although officials have previously insisted the institution as a whole remains in a “strong and robust” financial position despite the reported deficit.
However, a spokesperson said: “The University has set up an oversight group to address the issues raised by the [RCVS]. A formal decision on future admissions has not yet been made.”
The future status of the Cambridge programme is due to be determined by the findings of an RCVS accreditation assessment planned to take place in September.
But the unions claimed the present situation had the potential to jeopardise more than 160 jobs, including clinical, research and support roles.
In comments posted on the BVU’s Facebook page, they argued that the problems had arisen “because the university has decided not to invest in the school”.
The post continued: “Staff are worried about the future of their jobs and students are worried they may not be able to finish their course.”
The BVU urged anyone affected or concerned by the situation to email [email protected] if they felt they needed support.
The unions’ intervention also came as the Association of Veterinary Students prepared to gather in Cambridge for its annual conference last weekend.
The association had not responded to a request for comment at the time of going to press.