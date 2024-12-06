6 Dec
Association of Veterinary students wants sector bodies to “act with urgency by initiating a thorough investigation into harassment and discrimination on EMS placements”.
Education officials have insisted they are committed to investigating the problem, although the process is unlikely to start for a number of months yet.
But the Association of Veterinary Students (AVS) said concerns that the University of Cambridge vet school had failed to properly investigate complaints, including allegations of racism, demonstrated the need for a full inquiry.
The group said: “Concrete action is long overdue and we stand ready to support efforts to ensure a safer, more equitable learning environment for all veterinary students.”
The call follows the recent publication of an RCVS accreditation assessment, which highlighted concerns that reports of racism and other issues were “evidenced as not being taken seriously or explored effectively” by the Cambridge vet school.
The claim has been disputed by both the school and its veterinary student group, the Cambridge University Veterinary Society, which praised its “inclusive and collaborative” learning environment.
But the AVS said that, despite assurances a review would take place, it had received no “tangible updates” following the publication of a joint open letter by itself, the Veterinary Schools Council (VSC), BVA and RCVS earlier this year. It called for them to “act with urgency by initiating a thorough investigation into harassment and discrimination on EMS placements”.
The demand was also backed by BVA president Elizabeth Mullineaux, although she acknowledged the four organisations had been working together in an effort to persuade both universities and industry to address the problem.
She said: “VSC is leading on an important piece of work to better understand the scale of the problem and we look forward to seeing those results to inform next steps, because more must be done to ensure EMS is effective, accessible and, most importantly, safe.”
But a VSC spokesperson said that study’s aims and draft surveys had been approved by all four groups in the summer, although he acknowledged progress had stalled subsequently.
He continued: “The widening of scope, the ethical review and ensuring appropriate timing have led to a delay, causing frustration for all parties.
“Nonetheless, VSC remains fully committed to a thorough and robust investigation of this problem, and the study is expected to launch in early spring 2025.”
The group also highlighted its own recent report on improving equity, diversity and inclusion within veterinary education, which identified EMS as “a significant safeguarding risk and a large financial burden” in its present form and committed itself to work towards further reforms.
Meanwhile, the college said its new EMS policy, which reduced the length of time students were expected to spend on placements during degrees that started from this autumn, had been “designed to empower students to leave unsuitable placements without losing EMS credit”.
A spokesperson added that the organisation was in talks with the National Farmers’ Union about sharing student feedback and the promotion of good practice to farm EMS providers.
The college’s own EMS placement database is also due to open to students in the new year following a recent drive to encourage practices to register.
The spokesperson added: “Student safety and well-being remain of paramount importance. Alongside AVS, VSC, BVA, and other stakeholders, we remain committed to making EMS a safe and supportive experience for all.”