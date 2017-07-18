But look at the attrition rate for female vets. From 2,800 vets aged 26 to 30, the number drops to 2,500 aged 31 to 35 and 1,800 aged 36 to 40. In the next cohort of 41 to 45, there are only 1,200 female vets. In the older age cohorts, part of the reason for the smaller number of females is due to a more even gender balance when they attended veterinary school; in the late 1990s, many had an even split between men and women. But the numbers are still stark – half of female vets in practice are aged below 35.