10 Jun 2022
James Oliver, head of the ophthalmology team at Dick White Referrals in Cambridgeshire, called for better education on the need to urgently refer dogs with cataracts caused by diabetes.
James Oliver, head of the ophthalmology team at Dick White Referrals in Cambridgeshire.
The head of ophthalmology at a referral centre said his team has seen a significant rise in cases of dogs with diabetes being referred too late to save their sight.
James Oliver, head of the ophthalmology team at Dick White Referrals (DWR) in Cambridgeshire, called for better education on the need to urgently refer dogs with cataracts caused by diabetes to prevent irreversible sight loss.
Dr Oliver, a European and RCVS specialist in veterinary ophthalmology, said treatment at primary care practices often focused on the need to fine-tune control of the diabetes – but, as a result, complex cases involving surgery were being referred to multidisciplinary teams too late for them to act.
He said: “If we are given the chance to assess a dog with diabetes as soon as cataracts develop, then it is usually pretty straightforward to restore vision with a specialist operation.
“Often, diabetic dogs are referred to us too late because vets unwittingly delay referral while they enhance control of the diabetes.”
Dr Oliver added: “Unfortunately, this can mean it can become too late to perform sight-saving surgery and the dog may even have to have its eyes removed on welfare grounds.
“When cataract surgery wasn’t commonplace and as successful, maybe 20 years ago, there was more of a justification to delay surgery. But that isn’t necessary now with advances in veterinary care.
“It’s why it’s so important to improve education about this issue, and raise more awareness of what can be done to both vets and dog owners alike.”
Dr Oliver cited an example of seven-year-old cockerpoo, Lola, who went blind overnight in August 2020 due to diabetic cataracts and was without sight for 16 months before treatment at DWR.
After treatment at DWR and diagnosis of hypothyroidism, her diabetes improved and she was stable enough to have her cataracts removed by ophthalmology specialist Georgina Fricker.
Mrs Fricker said: “Lola’s symptoms were quite common for a dog where the diabetes isn’t well-controlled. Her skin was bad, her behaviour had changed and she was a sick dog. Following surgery, Lola’s eyesight was restored, and she is now living a full and happy life.”
For more on this story, see Vet Times issue 24, out next week.