Some of the week’s events were simply aimed at getting the team together for a laugh and a bit of healthy competition – we gave a prize to the person with the most colourful and healthy lunch, for example. We also encouraged everyone to get outside for a walk at lunchtime, to natter about anything other than work. It’s so tempting to use the lunch “break” to catch up on telephone calls and emails, but we are much more productive following quality downtime like this.