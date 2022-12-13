13 Dec 2022
Following on from attendance at its first London Vet Show, where senior staff met delegates and introduced themselves to the sector, firm is now seeking opinions on point-of-care diagnostic tools.
Image © Rasulov / Adobe Stock
Carus Animal Health is seeking views from vets about what point-of-care diagnostic tools and tests would make their working life easier.
The company has just appeared at its first London Vet Show, where senior staff were able to meet delegates and explain what the company does for the veterinary sector.
Now Carus – which said it actively listens to the needs of vets to find appropriate solutions for them, then bring them to life in partnerships with academia and innovative companies – is asking clinicians for help.
Key market research was carried out at the London Vet Show and has now been followed up with the release of an online survey.
The two-minute, anonymous survey asks vets to rank the point-of-care diagnostic tests they would find most useful in practice.