5 Nov 2021
Veterinary Vision has been awarded with silver accreditation by the International Society for Feline Medicine (ISFM), an international charity dedicated to the well-being of cats, for the facilities it provides at its sites in Penrith, Sunderland and Charnock Richard.
Head nurse Nicola Atkins said: “We are very happy and proud to have achieved our silver accreditation for cat-friendly clinic status.
“This award shows our feline patients have been carefully considered, and we’ve ensured the best standards of care are in place to provide them with a positive and stress-free visit.
“To earn this internationally recognised award, we had to prove that we met all of the ISFM criteria. These include allocating a nurse and vet at each centre who are dedicated to caring for our cats and providing ‘cat only’ waiting areas to reduce their stress.”
Miss Atkins said there were many benefits of the Linnaeus-owned practice being able to deliver bespoke services at the facilities and treatment to feline patients.
She added: “We provide cats with carefully tailored care from our stress-free waiting areas and high standards of anaesthetic protocols, which deliver an enriched stay at our hospitals.”