There have been incidents where the keepers have left practices understanding that their pet is registered, but it is not clear to them that they are required to do any more. This results in the registration not being completed, thereby delaying the pet being reunited with its keeper should the pet ever become lost. Battersea reported that 34% of inaccurate records seemed to be due specifically to new keepers not registering a newly acquired dog on a database². There is, therefore, the opportunity to reinforce the importance of acting straight away with potentially an increased number of cats being microchipped in England in 2024. With the majority of cats being free roaming, there is also an increased likelihood of a cat being “lost” than a dog.