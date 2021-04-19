19 Apr 2021
Cheshire Pet’s specially designed practice gains silver award from International Society of Feline Medicine and is headed by a team of cat advocates.
Cathy Ball (left) and Laura Atkinson. Image © IVC Evidensia
A cat-only clinic has been opened by practice group Cheshire Pet.
Cheshire Pet, which has clinics across the county, has opened a purpose-built cat-only clinic in Winterley.
The clinic is International Society of Feline Medicine accredited, having received a silver award.
The team is headed up by RCVS advanced feline medicine practitioner Laura Atkinson, who is supported by cat advocate nurses Cathy Ball and Ros Newton.
Mrs Atkinson said: “We are very excited to have the new cat clinic open; it is a facility that we have long wanted for our practice.
“It will offer our feline patients and their owners a calm and peaceful experience with us – whether they are day patients or staying in for longer.”
All consult rooms have windows, allowing cat patients to be distracted by what is going on outside. The waiting area, consultation rooms and ward have been designed with nervous cats in mind, maximising calm and quiet.
Services on offer include routine care, nutritional advice, nurse clinics and ultrasound. Cat owner evenings and nutrition clinics are planned when restrictions allow.