19 Nov 2020
David Ellerton retiring after 17 years at the company, with Virbac’s commercial director Charlotte Covell taking over as managing director in January.
David Ellerton will be handing the reins to Charlotte Covell at the end of the year.
Virbac has announced that David Ellerton will be ending his tenure as managing director of Virbac UK and Ireland when he retires at the end of the year.
Under his leadership, Virbac UK and Ireland has grown to become one of the largest of the company’s subsidiaries worldwide in revenue.
Mr Ellerton has also played a prominent role in the wider animal health industry, having served as a director of NOAH for 15 years.
Mr Ellerton said: “I will miss my Virbac colleagues terribly, but I leave the business immensely proud of everything that we have achieved together.”
Charlotte Covell – Virbac’s commercial director, who has been with the company for 11 years – takes over the role in January 2021.
Mrs Covell said: “I am absolutely delighted to be given the opportunity to lead such a fantastic team at Virbac. Virbac has built a strong reputation as a customer-focused company and it is important to me Virbac continues to grow in partnership with our customers.”
Mr Ellerton added: “It is reassuring to know that I will be leaving both our colleagues and customers in Charlotte’s capable hands.”