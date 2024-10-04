4 Oct
The newly named Shelter and Charity Veterinary Association is now inviting presentations for its conference in early 2025.
Following a vote of its members, the Association of Charity Vets, which was formed in 2010, has rebranded as the Shelter and Charity Veterinary Association.
Officials say the change is intended to “better reflect our members and where they work”.
They added: “We are inclusive of all vets, vet nurses and students of both professions working or interested in the care of pets within animal welfare organisations as well as charitable veterinary care for owned pets.
“Paraprofessionals working in or with shelters and charities are also welcome as associate members.
“We aim to provide a contact point to share ideas and experience, promote recognition and understanding of the special challenges of working within the shelter and charity sectors and contribute to the evidence base in the area.”
Following the rebrand, planning is now well in hand for the group’s annual conference, which is due to take place at the Harper and Keele vet school on 1 and 2 February.
Abstracts are currently being sought for presentations under the title “What’s new in shelter medicine”, together with undergraduate shelter medicine posters.
More information is available on the association’s website.