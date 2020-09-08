8 Sept 2020
“With their resources, VetPartners were able to move quickly, and a complete package of support has been delivered through trust and goodwill” – Matthew O’Donnell, Cheshire Equine Clinic.
Image © Saklakova / Adobe Stock
Cheshire Equine Clinic has been acquired by the VetPartners group and has now merged with Hampton Equine in Malpas.
The deal helps safeguard the future of the practice after Cheshire Equine Clinic director, Matthew O’Donnell, was injured while working with a horse earlier this year.
Mr O’Donnell will now take time away from the practice until a planned return to work in spring 2021.
As race day vet for Chester Racecourse, he is well known in the area, where he also works for a number of racing and competition yards.
Mr O’Donnell said: “The merger is due to unforeseen circumstances following a kick from a horse earlier in the year, and I cannot thank VetPartners enough for the great care and personal level of support they have given me.
“With their resources, VetPartners were able to move quickly, and a complete package of support has been delivered through trust and goodwill.”