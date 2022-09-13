13 Sept 2022
Mars, Waltham Petcare Science Institute, Nottingham Trent University, and vet group Linnaeus have worked together on a project featuring research from primary and referral care clinicians across UK.
An image from the research report, which is free to download.
Trends in clinical research are covered in a new major work focusing on the importance of collaboration in high-quality research projects.
Authors from Mars, the Waltham Petcare Science Institute, vet group Linnaeus and Nottingham Trent University have contributed in what will be a series of reports on clinical excellence and sustainability.
Topics in the series will include the role of primary care and the importance of one health in delivering research benefiting people, pets and the planet.
Luisa De Risio, clinical research and excellence director at Linnaeus, said: “This report is the result of working in partnership, which is a theme that comes up repeatedly in the report. Delivering high quality clinical research requires a sharing of knowledge, ideas and perspectives.
“From the development of your hypothesis to the outcome of your results – the input of others can corroborate, challenge and ultimately improve a research project.
“To deliver the best quality care for animals, we widely rely on evidence-based medicine. This report aims to highlight areas where we can do even more to improve the health and well-being of our patients.”
The report features new studies from primary and referral clinicians at Anderson Moores Veterinary Specialists, North Downs Specialist Referrals, Paragon Veterinary Referrals and Vet4Life in London, and cover management of canine idiopathic epilepsy; signs of stress in hyperthyroid cats; and breathing, accelerometry and sleep disturbances in brachycephalic dogs.
Future research will cover retinal vascular health in senior and geriatric cats in association with blood pressure.
Darren Logan, head of research at the Waltham Petcare Science Institute, said: “The quality and scale of research from the veterinary profession is constantly improving, but greater collaboration will help us go even further.
“By opening discussions around the trends, challenges and opportunities in clinical research, I hope this report will help to generate further conversations between us all.”
The study, called “Sparking the clinical mind – how collaboration delivers excellence in research”, and the list of authors is available to download at bit.ly/3Bd86yc