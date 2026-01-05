5 Jan 2026
Clinician’s colossal charity cycling challenge for cherished colleague
Chris Monk is fund-raising in support of long-time colleague Margot Hunter.
Father and daughter Chris and Katie Monk are taking on a tough challenge for Mr Monk's colleague and fellow clinical director Margot Hunter.
A vet is undertaking an epic charity challenge in support of a beloved colleague receiving palliative care.
Chris Monk, clinical director of Dunedin Vets in East Lothian, will take on Strathpuffer – a 24-hour mountain bike endurance race through the Scottish Highlands on 10 and 11 January, to raise money for Pancreatic Cancer UK.
Mr Monk and his daughter Katie will be attempting to complete as many laps as possible of the gruelling trail in a 24-hour period – 17 hours of which will be in darkness – in potentially freezing temperatures with possible snow, rain and mud to overcome.
Co-founder
The vet is taking on the challenge in support of fellow clinical director Margot Hunter, who co-founded Dunedin Vets with him 30 years ago.
Mrs Hunter is receiving palliative care at Marie Curie Hospice in Edinburgh after being diagnosed with grade 4 pancreatic cancer in 2024.
Mr Monk said: “Strathpuffer is going to be a tough event for Katie and I, but we are looking forward the challenge as it is for such an important cause close to our hearts.
“I wanted to do something in support of Margot and to raise money for an important charity that improves the way the UK can diagnose, treat and care for people with pancreatic cancer – and ultimately save lives.”
‘Great care’
Mrs Hunter said: “I am receiving great care in Marie Curie Hospice in Edinburgh, although I managed to be at home on Christmas Day with my family, and I will be eagerly awaiting how Chris and Katie get on in the fund-raising event.”
She raised £1,300 for Pancreatic Cancer UK as part of the charity’s Run 28 Miles in February campaign last year, and she received an award from VetPartners in December in recognition of the respect and high esteem in which she is held by colleagues.
A donation page for Mr Monk’s Strathpuffer challenge has been set up at JustGiving.