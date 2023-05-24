24 May
A total of 1,400 people have taken part in the project to date, but professionals and students are still being urged to get involved, regardless of their individual circumstances.
Organisers of a new study of chronic illness and disability within the veterinary sector say they have been “overwhelmed” by the response received so far.
But RCVS officials have also encouraged professionals and students who have yet to take part to do so before the survey closes in mid-June.
The project, which the college is leading with British Veterinary Chronic Illness Support (BVCIS), was launched earlier this month to better understand the challenges faced by professionals with disabilities or chronic illnesses, and how the sector can be made more inclusive.
The survey is being carried out by the Institute for Employment Studies, who are expected to compile a report from its findings this autumn.
Angharad Belcher, the college’s director for the advancement of the professions, said: “We, along with our partners in this important project BVCIS, have been overwhelmed by the amount of support we have received for this survey so far, and we are extremely grateful to everyone who has taken the time to complete it.
“We have received 1,400 responses so far, but are hoping to receive many more in order to build up a more accurate picture of the experiences of disabled, chronically ill, mentally ill, and neurodivergent individuals currently working as veterinary surgeons and veterinary nurses, as well as students.
“This is why we are calling on individuals from across the entire veterinary community to complete our survey – the views of disabled, and chronically ill colleagues and students are instrumental to this work, but it’s about building a community which is safe, understanding, willing to learn, and that can be inclusive for all.
“So, if you are not disabled, chronically ill, mentally ill or neurodivergent, but are working as a veterinary surgeon or veterinary nurse, or are studying to do so, we need to hear from you, too.”
The survey will remain open until midnight on Friday 16 June.