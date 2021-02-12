The spokesman added: “The key change is that assessments are currently carried out remotely, but we have made other adjustments including a reduction in the number of staff required to be present on the day of the assessment, shorter assessment times, the granting of requests for extensions (as we did in this case), and a lighter touch overall in terms of the scheme requirements by concentrating on priority areas such as the practice team, client safety and animal welfare, with practices having the option to self-declare that they meet the standards in certain areas.