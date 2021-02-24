the owner doesn’t agree with the decision-making process

finances

the owner has other priorities

the owner might not be able to achieve what has been discussed

the owner might not understand, or we might not have understood what he or she was trying to communicate

A lot of psychology is wrapped up in how to “sell” an idea to someone and get him or her to come along on the customer journey with you. In the veterinary industry we sometimes use the word “compliance” to describe this process, but for an owner to be compliant you have to make a recommendation in the first place. This recommendation could be for a surgical procedure, weight loss, a specific diet, ear cleaning products or a diagnostic procedure.